Meridian grants recycling facility approval to stay until June 2027

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After hours of public testimony and discussion over multiple city council meetings, Meridian voted to allow a professional recycling facility to stay for two and a half more years despite several neighbors expressing their concerns.



Also being discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting, were two subdivisions one near Black Cat Rd. and W. McMillian Rd, and the other a neighbor of Timber Creek Recycling, near Locust Grove and Columbia Rd.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"5 ayes, 1 nay, and the item is agreed to," said Mayor Simison.

A majority of city council members voting in favor of Timber Creek Recycling's request to stay until June 30, 2027.

A shorter deadline than they originally hoped for, but longer than some of the facility's neighbors prefer.

"Nobody gets everything they wanted," said Councilman John Overton, sharing his reasoning for the approval."We force the applicants to shorten the timeline even further. I think they've done a great job. They will never make everyone happy. I know some of the neighbors want this shut down sooner, and I understand it."

As I previously reported, the facility's current development agreement would require them to vacate the property within 30 days of a 'certificate of occupancy,' from nearby developing subdivisions, which are anticipated to lay concrete come spring.

PREVIOUS REPORT | Commercial recycling facility in Meridian talks goals to move operations to Nampa

With Tuesday's approval, Timber Creek will continue to phase out operations to their Nampa site for two and a half years.

Timber Creek tells me they are already well into Phase 1 of that transition but will need the next 30 months to complete the move.

Also in favor of Timber Creek securing to stay, the city's code enforcement.

"We appreciate (Meridian's) code enforcement working with us, to come out and inspect those, and to give some security to the community because there was some trust (in us) that they had some concerns with. We work great with regulators so we want to make sure we ensure that trust," said Mike Murgoitio, President of Timber Creek Recycling.

Before the vote, neighbors urged the council to deny the extension, saying they are still concerned that Timber Creek will not follow the timeline and continue to process materials that are not allowed.

PREVIOUS REPORT | City council tables discussion over recycling company's request to secure 3 more years

"I believe that Timber Creek has not been adhering to their original agreement and I don't think the City of Meridian has been holding them accountable," said Meridian resident Troy Allen.

Also voicing opposition to adopt an amended development agreement, a representative from a housing subdivision that neighbors the recycling facility.