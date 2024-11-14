City council tables discussion over recycling company's request to secure 3 more years

Timber Creek Recycling - a commercial recycling and composting business in South Meridian - wants to amend its development agreement with the city, but some neighbors are not on board.



Several neighbors testified that the smell of some compost is 'sour' and 'rancid.'

Public comment at city council meetings has lasted hours, as concerns and complaints to the businesses operations were heard.

The business wants to secure three more years in their Meridian location - regardless of new houses being built - to give them time to transition operations to their Nampa facility.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Neighbors near a professional recycling facility on Locust Grove in South Meridian have been frustrated with the smell, noise and dust for years.

“It’s hard to describe. It’s not a sewage smell, it’s not an agricultural smell, it’s just really rancid,” said Allen.

Troy Allen and his family live southwest of the facility, off Columbia Road, and made sure to attend the city council meetings to discuss complaints with the company – As a new plan for the facility’s future is now at stake.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Meridian City Council meeting Nov 12, 2024

“The development has come harder and quicker than was anticipated in 2019," said Lakey.

The quick development of housing subdivisions near the facility is why Timber Creek Recycling Vice President Caleb Lakey says they are requesting a new timeline from the city.

Their current development agreement lasts through 2029 — or — until a house issues a ‘certificate of occupancy,' within 1000 feet of the recycling property. Which is likely to happen much sooner.

“And we recognize and have long agreed that what we do here is not for, or compatible with, future development in the area. So, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when we’re going to relocate…” said Lakey.

“Which is happening sooner than 2029?” asked Triepke.

“It appears so… right? There’s houses coming,” said Lakey.

While some neighbors told the council the ‘sour’ smell of the composting waste-activated sludge, or WAS, was reason enough for the facility to stop some operations — others cited health concerns from dust created while grinding concrete.

Central District Health testified Tuesday night they have not observed a violation to public health.

“I think they’re trying to do some stuff to mitigate the smell,” said Allen.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Timber Creek Recycling

While Allen isn’t against the business recycling and composting, he disagrees with certain points in the amended development agreement… especially how it would allow Timber Creek to stay even if new houses are built around it.

“I’m not completely oppose what they’re suggesting, but I think their timeline needs to be a little bit shorter - maybe 24 months. And [they need to be] a little more aggressive on getting the waste activated sludge, that causes all the stink, out of there quicker.” said Allen.

Before the next city council meeting, Lakey tells me his team will reevaluate their request, hoping to secure the site for the next three years.