Meridian Food Bank expansion aims to meet growing need among West Ada students

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Food Bank marked a major milestone this week as it celebrated the completion of an expansion designed to double its work space and increase its capacity to serve students in need across the West Ada School District.

Expanded Meridian Food Bank aims to keep up with rising need among West Ada students

Community members and leaders gathered Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the volunteer-run food bank, which broke ground on the project in August. The expansion adds critical space for preparing weekend food bags for students who rely on the food bank’s backpack program.

“If we couldn’t build this [then] we’d have to start telling the school district that you’re cut off at this level, and we don’t want to do that,” said Kent Christensen, the Meridian Food Bank’s executive director and treasurer, in August.

The food bank says its backpack program supported about 800 students each school week in 2025. The program provides students with food to take home on weekends when school meals are not available.

Volunteers assemble the bags with a variety of shelf-stable items intended to help students get through the weekend.

“So this is what’s in a regular bag, right here. They’ll have two breakfasts, lunches, and fruit, and shelf-stable milk,” said volunteer Elaine Carlson.

Carlson has volunteered with the Backpack Program every week for the past four years and says she has seen the demand for food assistance grow significantly.

Despite the increased need, Carlson says the work remains rewarding and keeps her coming back alongside dozens of other volunteers.

“I like coming and knowing that I am helping kids. It’s just nice to be able to give back,” she said.

In addition to an expanded work space, the project provides much-needed storage capacity for food donations. Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said Tuesday that while the growing demand for food assistance is a difficult reality, he supports the food bank’s mission and praised its commitment to making sure neighbors do not go hungry.

Volunteers say the most effective way community members can help right now is by donating food items specifically for the weekend snack bags.

Learn more about the Meridian Food Bank and ways to donate.