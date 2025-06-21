Meridian fire leaves residents unharmed as cause is investigated

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Emergency crews responded to a residential fire at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the City of Meridian. The fire occurred at a house along South Carbondale Street in Meridian.

Fire units arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames. The residence was home to eight individuals, all of whom evacuated safely, with no reported injuries.

Crews from the Meridian Fire Department, Meridian Police Department, Boise Fire Department, and Ada County Paramedics all responded and were able to quickly put out the fire.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.