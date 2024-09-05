Meridian Fire Department hosting free car seat safety check

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department will be hosting a free event for community members. The event is called Car Seat Check, to help members of the community install and check car seats safely.
September 18th 2024 form 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Meridian's Public Safety Training Center.
Since spaces are limited they ask that you make an appointment here.
“The best way to keep children safe in the car is to use the right car seat, the right way. Which type of car seat, installation, and making sure it’s the right fit are just a few things to consider when navigating car seats.”
Meridian Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Manager, Carly Shears