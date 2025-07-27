Meridian fire crews respond to garage fire; cause currently under investigation

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On July 27, the Meridian Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of South Muscovy Ave, as stated in a press release sent by the city.

The fire was initially reported by a neighbor who saw smoke originating from the resident's garage.

Upon arrival, the first unit on scene observed active flames in the attic area above the garage. Additional fire crews arrived quickly and initiated an aggressive response to contain the fire.

Thanks to the swift action of first responders, the fire was extinguished with minimal damage to the main living space.

No injuries were reported, and both the homeowner and pets were able to evacuate safely.

The cause is currently under investigation.