Meridian city council votes to increase taxes for homeowners next year

MERIDIAN, Idaho — City council members are encouraging residents to reach out to their district's council member and attend the budget public hearing on Aug. 20.



With a difference of just one vote, Meridian City Council decided that homeowners will have to make up for roughly half a million dollar deficit in next year’s fiscal budget.

“Three ayes, two nays, and the resolution is approved,” said Mayor Simison.

The revenue generated through next year's forgone is said to help upkeep the city's quality of emergency services. Council member Liz Strader, who voted in favor, tells me that is something important to residents in her district.

"The Monday after the 4th of July, we actually had three simultaneous fires. We had a structure fire, a brush fire and a fire in a residential home. It was pretty extraordinary, but it really speaks to the need," said Strader.

Also voting to approve the propety tax increase, District 4 council member John Overton tells me he's overseen several city budgets.

“I’ve never seen a budget come through that was this much of a struggle, because of so many unexpected costs [that] came through,” said council member Overton.

Now next year, Meridian property owners can expect up to 1% more in taxes in addition to the 3% they usually see. This is because of the forgone resolution.

“Forgone balances are revenues that the city did not take in previous years that they are now choosing to take this year,” said District 3 council member Doug Taylor, who was one of two who voted against the increase.

“I think at a time when people are making hard choices with their own budgets, I think the city should really dig deep and find way to not impose additional taxes,” said Taylor.

Council also voted through the city’s full financial budget for 2025.

“That budget number was published at the highest number, and even in the two weeks we’re still, I mean we’re a very frugal city, so we’re still looking at opportunities to economize,” said Strader.