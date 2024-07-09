Meridian fire crews respond to three fires in one hour

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Crews with the Meridian Fire Department were busy as multiple fires started across the city, all within an hour of each other.

The afternoon started with a house fire on the 2000 block of N Glennfield Way, where officers arrived at 3:07 pm. Flames were visible from the home when fire crews arrived.

Six engines and two ladder trucks were used to extinguish the fire, which was out by 3:30 pm. The Eagle Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics assisted with the incident.

Shortly after, at 3:51 pm, crews arrived at the scene of a brush fire near the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and E Victory Rd.

Crews worked quickly and were able to control the fire around 4 pm, before the flames reached the intersection. Three acres of land were scorched in the fire.

Minutes later, Meridian Fire received reports of a building fire at a mill off the 200 block of Taylor Ave.

13 emergency response vehicles were called to the scene. Meridian Fire, Meridian Police, Boise Fire, Eagle Fire, and the Ada County Paramedics were all called to the scene at 3:55 pm.

There were no injures reported and ultimately the fire was extinguished by 5:30 pm.

Meridian Fire Chief Blume stated, "We depleted every resource in Meridian and relied on neighboring jurisdictions to help us keep Meridian safe. I extend my gratitude to our surrounding agencies for their time and energy in responding to the needs of our community."

Investigations into the causes of the fires are ongoing. Meridian Fire is reminding the public to be aware of the severe weather conditions in the valley that can make fires easier to ignite and harder to contain.