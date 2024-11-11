Medical foster homes for veterans offer a family setting

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Most of us are aware of foster homes for children, but medical foster homes offer an alternative to long-term care for veterans by providing personal care in a private home.



Medical foster homes give veterans the option to remain in a family setting.

The program is available to certain veterans with complex chronic disabling diseases.

Lucy Rodriquez has been a caregiver with the program for 10 years.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"I was a weatherman in the Navy." Like many young Americans in the 1940s, Richard Dekneef was proud to sign up for service. "They shipped me to San Diego and there I was going to stay, and I got on the ship, and they said this is going to be your home for two years, oh boy."

Dekneef was assigned to the USS General George Randall to forecast the weather for the ship's captain. His home now is with Lucy Rodriquez, a caregiver with the medical foster program. The program provides personal care in a private home for certain veterans with complex chronic disabling diseases — it basically gives veterans the option to remain in a family setting. Caregivers get paid through the Veteran's Benefits.

Rodriquez explains why she does it, "I love caring for people and it's a service I provide that I enjoy. You're providing a service their families can't provide for many reasons so it's very rewarding."

I asked Dekneef if Rodriguez was taking good care of him. "Does she take care of me? Oh yeah, she takes real good care of me. I have to say that she's a good cook. Lucy does my laundry, she folds my clothes nice, and the food is very good."

Rodriguez's backyard fence has special meaning for both her and Richard. "It's not just beautiful, but it offers therapy for Dekneef because when he looks at it, it gives him a lot of joy and memories from when he lived in Hawaii."

And if our country ever gets in another jam, Dekneef says he's ready. "Hey guys, if we get into another war, I'm going to sign up again. I don't think they're going to want me anymore, I'm too old."

If you'd like to participate in the Medical Foster Program for veterans, you can contact them through the Boise Veterans Affairs.