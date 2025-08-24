Man dies in Action River at Roaring Springs due to medical incident

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man is dead following a medical emergency at Meridian's Roaring Springs Water Park on Saturday afternoon.

The following is a statement from the water park's spokesperson:

At approximately 2:48 p.m., a male in his 40s experienced a medical incident in Roaring Springs' Action River. Members of his party and a lifeguard recognized his distress immediately.

He remained on the surface of the water on his back and was pulled from the water, where life-saving efforts were performed by Roaring Springs EMT, lifeguards, and Ada County Paramedics. Despite their prompt and dedicated response, he passed away from a yet-to-be-announced medical condition.

Roaring Springs' deepest sympathies are with his family.

The Action River will be closed for the remainder of today. The rest of the waterpark remains open.

The Meridian Police Department confirmed that the death was from natural causes, adding that no investigation is currently necessary.