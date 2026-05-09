MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs Water Park debuted its newest slide 'The Hive' on opening day, and families with Make-A-Wish Idaho were the first to take a spin.

Riders will get a chance to experience a 720-degree spin and two double-looping beehives on the park's newest slide. Each beehive features clear fiberglass, giving riders an immersive strobe-like experience.

WATCH | Local Make-A-Wish families try new ride at Roaring Springs on opening day

Idaho Make-A-Wish families test Roaring Springs' newest water slide

This is only the second installation of 'The Hive' in the world, with the water park planning to incorporate new slide technology in their expansion plan.

Families with Make-A-Wish Idaho took the first spin on 'The Hive', as Roaring Springs treated the families to a complimentary day at the water park.

One of those Make-A-Wish kids, Thatcher Albright, has heart disease, and had his second open heart surgery roughly eight months ago.

Thatcher's brothers and dad were the first of many Make-A-Wish families to experience the twists, turns and swirls of the new ride.

“It was awesome. I love how you just go down straight and then start curling and getting faster. That was cool,” Thatcher Albright shared.

Josh Albright, Thatcher's dad, is appreciative of the water park's gesture to the Make-A-Wish families.

"Roaring Springs had the amazing thought that they’d let all the families who are participants with Make-A-Wish to be able to come and to be able to ride the Hive for the first time,” said Josh Albright.

Roaring Springs will be open weekends through mid-May and 7 days a week when local schools are out of summer break.