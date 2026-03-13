Local dealership helps Meridian veteran who lost truck to road rage investigation

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man who lost access to his work truck after loaning it to someone later accused in a deadly road rage shooting is now receiving help from the community.

Earlier this week, Idaho News 6 introduced viewers to Matthew Gatlin, a U.S. Navy veteran who said he was forced to shut down his contracting business after losing his only vehicle while also battling prostate cancer.

WATCH | Local car dealership surprises veteran with loaner truck

Dealership steps in to help Meridian veteran without truck

His truck is still being held by the Meridian Police Department as evidence in a homicide investigation. But since that story aired, dozens of neighbors have reached out offering support — including a local car dealership.

Edmark Toyota in Nampa is now loaning Gatlin a truck free of charge while he waits for his vehicle to be returned.

“Six weeks without your truck is six weeks too long,” a representative from the dealership said.

The dealership said it decided to step in after seeing Gatlin’s story.

“We saw your story. Just wanted to help you out. So we’ve got a truck here for you as long as you need,” said Miles Edmark.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Meridian veteran says losing truck tied to murder investigation forced him to shut down business

Gatlin said the loaner will allow him to resume basic daily activities — from attending the real estate classes he enrolled in before the incident, to picking up medication and traveling to medical appointments.

“I’m fatigued. It’s prostate cancer. It’ll just kick your butt,” he said. “I’m not that kind of guy to sit around, so this is definitely going to help.”

Edmark said the timing aligned after Gatlin shared his situation publicly.

“Matt actually shared the post, and we were like, ‘Hey, we’ve got a Toyota customer— we’ll try and help out,’"he said.

Gatlin previously told Idaho News 6 he had loaned his truck to former employee Jacob Streat, who is now charged with murder in connection with a fatal road rage shooting outside a Meridian McDonald’s in January.

Police impounded the truck as part of the investigation, leaving Gatlin without transportation.

Meridian police confirmed the department still has the vehicle, but said officers are willing to release it.

However, the Idaho State Public Defender’s Office said attorneys are still reviewing the truck for potential 'evidentiary value'. Evidence in a homicide case can sometimes be held until trial.

Gatlin said the loaner truck will relieve significant stress for him and his family while he waits for his own vehicle to be returned.

His first trip with the truck, he said, will be to run some much-needed errands.