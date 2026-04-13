Lane closures in place due to standing water on eastbound I-84

MERIDIAN — Lane closures are in effect due to standing water on eastbound I-84 near the Eagle Road exit.
The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers that water on the roads means less traction, longer stopping distances, and a higher risk of hydroplaning, especially at higher speeds.
Drivers should slow down and turn on their headlights even during the day.
Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates on road conditions.
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