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Lane closures in place due to standing water on eastbound I-84

Standing water lane closure I-84.png
Idaho 511 Traffic Camera
Standing water lane closure I-84.png
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MERIDIAN — Lane closures are in effect due to standing water on eastbound I-84 near the Eagle Road exit.

The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers that water on the roads means less traction, longer stopping distances, and a higher risk of hydroplaning, especially at higher speeds.

Drivers should slow down and turn on their headlights even during the day.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates on road conditions.

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