Judge hears arguments over what evidence should be shown to jury in trial of Meridian man

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Meridian man whose arrest last summer sparked a ‘use of force' investigation for the officer involved was back in court Friday.

Idaho News 6 was present in the courtroom to provide updates on the pretrial hearing, which focused on the relevance of trial evidence.

During the hearing, Ada County Judge Michael Lojek considered arguments from state prosecutors, who requested that the jury not be shown video evidence from the events that took place after former Meridian Police Officer Bradley Chambers ordered Samson Allen to 'step away from the vehicle.'

Prosecutors argued that the events following Allen's arrest are not pertinent to the case.

Samson Allen, who faces charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, and his defense team contend that the footage of Officer Chambers bringing Allen to the ground is crucial for the jury to see in determining Allen's guilt.

Allen’s defense also filed a motion to compel evidence submitted by the state.

Judge Lojek has decided to review more video footage of the events leading up to and following Allen's arrest before ruling on the admissibility of the evidence and the defense's motions.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates on the case as it progresses.