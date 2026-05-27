MERIDIAN, Idaho — A World War II veteran was honored at Scheels in Meridian as he prepares for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C. through the new nonprofit Honor Flight Boise.

Patrick Teixeira served in the U.S. Army in the late 1940s and will travel to the nation’s capital in October alongside dozens of other veterans. According to Honor Flight Boise, Teixeira will be the only World War II veteran on the upcoming flight.

“It took us 5 years, but it was wonderful,” Teixeira said, “And if it wasn't for us, this generation right now, we'll be talking German or Japanese.”

READ MORE | Witness to Pearl Harbor

Honor Flight Boise is part of the national Honor Flight Network, which provides veterans with free trips to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. The Southwest Idaho nonprofit serves veterans across eight counties and is currently focused on World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War-era veterans.

WATCH: Local WWII veteran honored ahead of Honor Flight Boise trip to Washington, D.C.

“It’s an honor”: Father and son veterans prepare for Honor Flight Boise trip

Julie Crider with Honor Flight Boise said the organization hopes to recognize veterans who did not always receive appreciation when they returned home from service.

“A lot of them did not receive any signs of gratitude when they came home, especially Vietnam veterans, as most people are aware,” Crider said, “And we have over 20,000 Vietnam veterans in our eight counties in southwest Idaho that we serve. So it's extremely important for us to show them some appreciation.”

Teixeira’s son, Wally Teixeira, will accompany his father on the trip. Wally also served in the U.S. Army in the early 1970s.

“It’s hard not to choke up,” he said, “It’s an honor.”

Honor Flight Boise says the October trip will give veterans the opportunity to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. dedicated to those who served the country during wartime.