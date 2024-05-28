Idaho State Police Forensic Services achieves high national honors

MERIDIAN, Idaho — ISPFS has been notified by Project FORESIGHT at West Virginia University John Chambers School of Business and Economics of its impressive rankings for the Idaho fiscal year 2023:



13th out of 212 reporting forensic laboratories worldwide for efficiency.

12th out of 188 reporting U.S. forensic science laboratories for efficiency.

94% efficiency rating.

National Validation Project Recognition ISPFS has been nationally recognized for completing the best forensic science validation project in the country last year, involving the Randox rapid toxicology screening for suspected overdose deaths in Idaho. This innovative project is having a significant impact nationwide. ISPFS will present this groundbreaking work to forensic science practitioners globally in June.

"I am incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our team at Idaho State Police Forensic Services. Achieving recognition for efficiency is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Our innovative projects, such as the Randox rapid toxicology screening, advances robust and reliable forensic science." Lab System Director Matthew Gamette.

Ed Rhodes Scholarship Award Scientist Stephanie Wilt was awarded the national Ed Rhodes Scholarship by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors (ASCLD). This prestigious award is given to only one recipient annually, and ISPFS scientists have now received it three times.

Sexual Assault Forensic Nurses Deb Wetherelt and Madison Helfrich presented our agency's forward progress in forensic nursing programs. Lab System Director Matthew Gamette presented on grants and other advocacy efforts in forensic science. ISPFS proposed and coordinated the first annual "National Technical Leader Training Meeting" and launched the "Technical Leader Training Program." ISPFS will also make a national presentation in June about technical leader training at the National Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Grant Training Meeting at the U.S. Department of Justice.

ISPFS remains committed to excellence in forensic science, continually striving to enhance our services and contribute to justice and public safety.