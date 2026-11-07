Idaho Pizza Company's Rally 4 Tally fundraiser honors late friend while helping families facing ALS

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A fundraiser that started with one person's story has grown into a company-wide effort for the Idaho Pizza Company, helping families across the state who are impacted by ALS.

Idaho Pizza Company has been a Treasure Valley staple since 1998, growing from a handful of restaurants to 16 locations across the Treasure and Magic valleys.

Every November, the company holds a fundraiser called Rally 4 Tally, which benefits the local Muscular Dystrophy Association to provide ALS support. Half of the money raised stays local to help people living with ALS in the Treasure Valley, while the other half goes to national research toward a cure.

Learn the story behind Idaho Pizza Company's Rally 4 Tally — and how you can get involved:

Idaho Pizza Company's Rally 4 Tally fights ALS and honors a friend

The event honors a former employee and friend, Tal, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and approached Vice President of Marketing Craig Quintero with the idea.

"He was actually a really good friend of mine growing up," Quintero said. "He was 16 when we met, so we were teenagers."

Tal was diagnosed with ALS — a progressive disease that damages the nerve cells controlling voluntary muscle movement — in 2016. Quintero says Tal became a dedicated advocate and didn't let his diagnosis stop him from supporting others living with the disease.

"He just hit the ground running. He did everything he possibly could think of to bring awareness and support to this horrible disease," Quintero said.

Idaho News 6 Every November, Idaho Pizza Company holds a fundraiser called Rally 4 Tally, which benefits the local Muscular Dystrophy Association to provide ALS support.

After Tal approached Quintero with the idea, that mission became a yearly tradition.

"These are the pin-ups that we have on the walls," Quintero explained. "When customers come in, we ask them if they'd like to support the cause."

This year's pin-up campaign runs through the Rally 4 Tally event, with 100% of donations going to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. On the day of the event, 20% of all Idaho Pizza Company sales will also be donated, and customers who donate $5 or more will be entered into a drawing to win free pizza for a year.

Beyond raising money, the fundraiser is helping get the word out about ALS.

"More and more people have reached out to us that have ALS or know someone with ALS, even maybe asking for resources or they want to get involved," Quintero said.

This year, the goal is to raise $75,000 — the highest goal the fundraiser has ever had — with donations going to help local families affected by ALS and support research for a cure.

Idaho News 6 Every November, Idaho Pizza Company holds a fundraiser called Rally 4 Tally, which benefits the local Muscular Dystrophy Association to provide ALS support.

Idaho Pizza Company also reflects a broader giving culture that Quintero says his family built into the business.

"The culture my parents always wanted to kind of instill in here is that these guys are family," Quintero said. "Take care of the employees, and then they'll take care of the customers."

If you can't make it to a restaurant site, you can find links to donate on Idaho Pizza Company's Rally-4-Tally website.

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