HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Eagle visits Owyhee for Friday night showdown

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Friday Night, the Eagle High School Mustangs will visit the Owyhee Storm in West Meridian for a marquee 6A high school football matchup.

WATCH: The game starts at 7 pm and can be watched live via via Idaho 6.2 - the Spot or on the Idaho News 6 app

The Storm is currently 5-0 with a signature win coming against Meridian High School.

The Eagles are also undefeated at 5-0.

However, one team will leave with an L.

Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. MT via Idaho 6.2 - the Spot or on the Idaho News 6 app to find out who remains undefeated.

If you miss the stream, you can catch it again on Sunday at 12 p.m. on Idaho 6.2 - the Spot.