'Freedom is not free': Meridian community honors fallen service members at Rock of Honor Memorial

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Community members gathered at the Rock of Honor Memorial in Meridian on Monday to pay tribute to fallen service members during an annual Memorial Day ceremony.

"Freedom is not free, it's paid for with blood," said Ron Bischoff, a 30-year Air Force veteran.

Bischoff was the keynote speaker at the event and spoke to the crowd about the history and importance of Memorial Day.

"This one specifically honors those who have died in the service of their country, not just gotten old, but sacrificed their lives to defend America and our allies," said Bischoff.

The Rock of Honor Memorial stands as a tribute to fallen service members who called Meridian home.

"These people that gave their lives on this wall, gave their lives for freedom," said William Wrazin, President of the Rock of Honor Memorial Board. Wrazin says events like this are crucial for remembering Idaho's fallen heroes.

"We say their names with reverence so they are never forgotten. We do that twice a year, Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Obviously, Memorial Day is all about them," said Wrazin.

The ceremony included the pledge of allegiance, prayer, reading of the names, recognition of veterans, and the playing of taps to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It is easy to overlook it because you're not seeing what they're doing, but when they go so far as to sacrifice their life in our defense, then it's definitely something that we should treasure and appreciate," Bischoff said.

The Rock of Honor Memorial is an outdoor exhibit located at Kleiner Park near the Meridian Senior Center.