Foster Care Christmas drive aims to raise $66,000 for 311 teens and young adults

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian woman and her husband are turning compassion into action this holiday season, ensuring foster youth across Idaho feel seen, loved, and remembered through their second annual Foster Care Christmas Fundraiser initiative.

Luisa Uribe Holtzclaw says the mission behind the donation drive is to "bring them a little bit of hope and remind them there's a community out there that cares."

Watch: Learn more about the Foster Care Christmas initiative

Meridian couple's Christmas mission: Supporting 311 Idaho foster youth

For Uribe Holtzclaw and Idaho Rep. James Holtzclaw, that hope is at the heart of their effort. Partnering with the Department of Health and Welfare, she's working to reach foster youth across Idaho, ages 16 to 23, making sure they don't go without a gift this holiday season.

"These young adults, they often come from such difficult circumstances, and when they do transition into being independent, they don't have the safety net," Uribe Holtzclaw explained. "I know that the state has been trying to fill that gap a little bit by creating this extended foster care program, and they help them with finances and housing and how to find a job."

Idaho News 6

The cause is deeply personal for the couple, who are navigating their own journey to build a family.

"For us, our fertility journey has been— after we weren't successful— we started trying to expand our ideas as to what that family could look like," Uribe Holtzclaw said.

RELATED | Donations ramp up at the Light the World Giving Machines in Caldwell

Last year, the effort raised more than $5,000 to provide essential household items for foster youth ages 18 to 23. This year, it's expanding to include younger teens as well.

Idaho News 6

"Right now, there are 311 kids in foster care who fit this description," Uribe Holtzclaw said. "Since we extended the population, we're hoping for $66,000. That gives every kid a $200 gift card."

A network of statewide partners is supporting the effort, including the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, the Professional Firefighters of Idaho Benevolent Fund, Back the Blue Sheriff's Cup, the Idaho House Republican Caucus, Astegos.org, Elite Property Management, and other community groups working to make sure older foster youth are not overlooked.

An anonymous donor is matching donations up to $25,000. Uribe Holtzclaw says no matter what's raised, every dollar will be shared evenly — with enough right now to give each young person $100.

Idaho News 6

"Next year, we wanna do gift cards, but at the same time, we want to be able to meet some of those young adults," Uribe Holtzclaw said. "So we wanna plan some Christmas dinners throughout Idaho, throughout the different regions."

Uribe Holtzclaw says their goal is to give this year's gift cards by the 23rd, but donations made after the holidays will roll over to next year's effort, continuing to support foster youth across Idaho.

All donations are tax-deductible. For more information, you can contact Luisa Uribe at 208-283-6020.

Donate here: Foster Care Christmas Fundraiser

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.