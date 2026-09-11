Eagle faces Rocky Mountain in Friday's 'Showdown of the Week'

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two West Ada teams are taking center stage under the Friday night lights for this week's Showdown of the Week.

Eagle will travel to Rocky Mountain High School to take on the Grizzlies on Friday, Sept. 11, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The matchup is the latest in the Showdown of the Week series, a partnership between West Ada School District, Idaho News 6 and At The Peak Productions highlighting local high school football and bringing the action directly to fans across the community.

You can watch the game LIVE below starting at 7 p.m. on Friday —

Fans who can't make it to the game can also watch the full matchup live on the Idaho News 6 app, on the Idaho News 6 Facebook page, or on channel 6.2. If you miss Friday night's action, the game will reair on 6.2 at 10 a.m. Sunday.

How to watch 6.2

Viewers can watch 6.2 over the air with an antenna or on Fubo.

If you're using an antenna and aren't seeing 6.2, you may need to re-scan your television.

For step-by-step instructions on how to re-scan your TV, visit The Free TV Project. More information on our 6.2 channel can be found here.