MERIDIAN, Id. — A Tiktok challenge has turned a once innocent prank into what police call a potentially dangerous activity.

It involves kicking and banging on strangers doors before running away.

Recently, a kid was shot by a man in Meridian after police say he did a door bell ditch.

Our Roland Beres talked to a Boise man who tried to make a citizens arrest of an alleged prankster only to be arrested himself when police arrived.

Imagine you’re asleep in the middle of the night and you hear this.

“It's not kids ringing your bell and running. It is kids beating on the door as hard as they can, pounding on the door to terrorize you,” said Betsy Jordan.

She and her husband Chris say they and their neighbors have been the victims of such pranks for months.

“I mean it's been horrific and it's been horrific for us and our neighbors next door. The lady across the street, it's been terrifying and terrorizing.”

Bang and Dash pranks

Last March, Chris says he finally caught a kid who he says pranked his house and brought him home to call police.

The police report says Chris admitted to holding the boy by his hood and his arm. “I thought, honestly, I was making a citizen's arrest,” said Chris.

But the police report shows that while Jordan didn’t press charges against the kid, saying he just wanted the pranks to stop… the kids father insisted on charging Jordan.

“The minute I took him into our house, it became false imprisonment," said Chris. "And when he grabbed the hood, it became assault," added Betsy.

"It changed everything for what I thought I was doing right to a gray area,” said Chris.

Chris, who is 75 and says he had abdominal surgery ten days earlier, says he was taken to jail for two nights, had to hire a lawyer and reach a plea deal.

“The judge said there's too many crazy people out there that's how the laws have shifted to the kids' advantage,” said Chris.

Attorney David Leroy says the pranks can have serious consequences. He says Idaho’s castle doctrine allows people to protect their home if they believe someone is trying to break in.

“You have to have a reasonable belief that someone is intending to enter before deadly force comes lawfully into play,” said Leroy.

The Jordan’s say they worry if parents don’t take more responsibility for their kids, someone could get hurt.

“I have another neighbor. Who says, I keep a loaded shotgun by my front door. I wouldn't hesitate to use it," said Betsy.

Outside of the potential for bodily harm, Boise police say this:

“What might seem like a harmless prank can have unintended consequences and cause unnecessary fear. Depending on the circumstances, pranks can lead to criminal charges.”

And more than that, as we saw with the recent shooting incident, the victims of these pranks may be unpredictable.

If they’re worried their home is under attack, who’s to say they wouldn’t shoot through a door?

And no childish prank is worth that.

