Demolition Derby roars back to Meridian Speedway for 2026 Dairy Days

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Sockeye Brewing Dairy Days Demolition Derby returns to Meridian Speedway at 7 p.m. on Friday as part of Meridian Dairy Days, bringing crashes, stunts and crowd-favorite competition back to the grandstands.

The derby is part of the long-running Dairy Days celebration, which honors the region’s dairy heritage and supports local 4-H and FFA youth programs through event proceeds. Ticket prices for the demo derby are $20 for adult general admission, $9 for kids ages 7–11, $18 for seniors 60 and older and military members, and free for children 6 and under.

For those who can't attend in person, the demolition derby will be streamed live below at 7 p.m. —

Dairy Days continues into the weekend with carnival rides, food vendors, livestock shows and live entertainment. Saturday’s lineup includes the Real Dairy Parade at 11 a.m., streaming live on Idaho News 6’s 6.2 channel, as well as balloon launches and the evening glow event to close out the festival.

For more details on upcoming Dairy Days events, visit Idaho News 6's Event Guide.

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