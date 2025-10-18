Dead woman found in U-Haul at Lowe's on Eagle Road; investigation underway

MERIDIAN, Idaho — An investigation is underway after officers discovered a dead woman in a U-Haul at a Lowe's in Meridian on October 16.

According to the Meridian Police Department, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive female at the Lowe's on Thursday.

Officers found the woman to be deceased and cold to the touch.

The Ada County Coroner's Office and additional detectives arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.