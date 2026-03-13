Dashcam shows suspect crashing ambulance into Portico North building, dumping gasoline before fleeing

MERIDIAN, Idaho — New dashcam footage obtained by Idaho News 6 shows multiple angles of a stolen ambulance crashing into the St. Luke's Portico North building in Meridian. After the crash, a camera on the ambulance’s exterior captures the suspect pouring gasoline in the building’s lobby before fleeing the scene as sirens can be seen approaching.

WATCH: Suspect crashes ambulance into Portico North Building before dousing the lobby in gasoline

Suspect crashes ambulance into Portico North building, dousing the lobby in gasoline

43-year-old Sarah Elizabeth George now faces two federal charges in connection with the incident.

The charges include one count of malicious destruction of government property by fire and malicious destruction of property used in interstate and foreign commerce. If convicted, George could serve up to 20 years behind bars. Federal prosecutors have not decided whether or not to charge George with domestic terrorism. They have, however, referred to George as a domestic terrorist during court proceedings.

George is believed to have targeted the building after reports emerged that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) leases part of the Portico North building.

George has pleaded not guilty to both charges. A jury trial is currently scheduled for April 20.

FULL VIDEO: Suspect listens to Zombie before crashing into the Portico North building

FULL VIDEO: Suspect crashes ambulance into Portico North

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