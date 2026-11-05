Customers wait in line for hours before Costco grand opening

MERIDIAN, Id. — It was July 2025 when Idaho 6 first reported about a new Costco coming to the border Meridian and Kuna border.

On November 5, 2026, the store on Meridian Road held it's official ribbon cutting as customers in line for hours anxiously awaited.

Idaho 6 (KIVI) The line of customers at Costco's grand opening in Meridian

This marks Costco's fourth location in the Treasure Valley.

It's also their largest warehouse in the area, featuring a distribution center that delivers large appliances like fridges and washers or dryers.

An 18 pump gas station is there as well.