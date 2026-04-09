Crash on eastbound I-84 causes major traffic delays

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A traffic accident on eastbound I-84 near mile marker 46 is causing major delays for commuters this morning.

According to initial reports, the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes and led to the closure of both left lanes, creating a severe traffic backup stretching from at Nampa to Boise.

Details about the number of vehicles involved or any injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect significant slowdowns, with congestion building rapidly as traffic is forced to merge into the remaining open lane.

Commuters should seek alternate routes where possible and to use caution when approaching the scene.

It remains unclear what caused the accident.