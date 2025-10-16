Coroner identifies woman killed in Meridian parking lot crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in Meridian as 58-year-old Lynda Leamaster of Boise.

Leamaster was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot near the Meridian In-N-Out on Sept. 28. She was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she died on Oct. 10 after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The coroner listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries of the head and the manner of death as an accident.

The Meridian Police Department is investigating.