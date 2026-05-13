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Coroner identifies 60-year-old Boise motorcyclist killed in crash on McMillan Road

Meridian Police Squad Car, file photo
Idaho News 6
Meridian Police car
Meridian Police Squad Car, file photo
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MERIDIAN — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash last week in Meridian as 60-year-old Ryan Ellis of Boise.

Ellis died on May 8 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after suffering multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner. His death was ruled an accident.

Meridian Police said the crash happened at the intersection of McMillan Road and Wild Goose Way.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates a passenger vehicle was turning north onto Wild Goose Way from McMillan Road when it collided with Ellis, who was riding west on McMillan Road.

Ellis was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

READ MORE | Motocyclist dead after collision on McMillan Road, police confirm

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