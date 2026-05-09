Motocyclist dead after collision on McMillan Road, police confirm

MERIDIAN — One man has died after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of McMillan Road and Wild Goose Way, Meridian Police confirmed Friday evening.

Officials say that preliminary information indicates a passenger vehicle was turning northbound onto Wild Goose Way from McMillan Road when it collided with a motorcycle traveling westbound on McMillan Road.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as an adult male, was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the identity of the victim will be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.