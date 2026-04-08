Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Meridian motorcycle crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of East Ustick Road and North Locust Grove Road in Meridian.

The coroner says 18-year-old Tucker Malloy of Meridian died from traumatic blunt force injuries following a motorcycle crash with a box truck. His death was ruled an accident.

Idaho State Police say Malloy was riding a motorcycle northbound on Locust Grove when a 34-year-old man from Caldwell, driving a box truck, turned left from the southbound lanes onto Ustick. The motorcycle and box truck collided in the intersection.

READ MORE | Motorcylist dies in afternoon crash with box truck at Locust Grove and Ustick in Meridian

Malloy was the only person on the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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