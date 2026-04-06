Motorcylist dies in afternoon crash at Locust Grove and Ustick in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A motorcylist is dead after being involved in a crash near the intersection of Ustick and Locust Grove in Meridian on Monday afternoon.

Meridian Police were dispatched to the crash around 5 p.m.

The Meridian Police Department's crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Authorities say roads in the area will remain partially closed until roughly 7 p.m.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.