Motorcylist dies in afternoon crash at Locust Grove and Ustick in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A motorcylist is dead after being involved in a crash near the intersection of Ustick and Locust Grove in Meridian on Monday afternoon.
Meridian Police were dispatched to the crash around 5 p.m.
The Meridian Police Department's crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Authorities say roads in the area will remain partially closed until roughly 7 p.m.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
Send tips to Meridian & Boise State neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke
Have a story idea from Meridian or Boise State? Share it with Allie below —