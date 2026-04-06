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Motorcylist dies in afternoon crash at Locust Grove and Ustick in Meridian

Meridian Police road closure.jpg
Idaho News 6
Meridian Police road closure.jpg
Meridian Police
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MERIDIAN, Idaho — A motorcylist is dead after being involved in a crash near the intersection of Ustick and Locust Grove in Meridian on Monday afternoon.

Meridian Police were dispatched to the crash around 5 p.m.

The Meridian Police Department's crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Authorities say roads in the area will remain partially closed until roughly 7 p.m.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

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