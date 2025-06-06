Community Baby Shower: Family Advocates works to strengthen Treasure Valley families

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — We are just a few days away from our Idaho News 6 annual Community Baby Shower, which helps support local nonprofits like Family Advocates in Garden City.

“When it comes to parenting, you don’t always know everything,” said Autumn Brotzman, a local mom completing the Family Strengthening program.

Brotzman is a mother of 5, and she’s enrolled in the Family Advocates Family Strengthening program — a 10-week program that brings together other local families for a meal and informational classes.

“The class is very interactive, we get to know each other,” said Brotzman.

She says she is sharpening her parenting skills for her 3-year-old daughter, who has autism. While she learns alongside other local parents, her kids get to play and learn with others their age, also in the program.

“Stress management is actually, I think, the best class of the whole program,” said Brotzman.

Family Advocates has been assisting local families for nearly 50 years.

“We’ve served hundreds of thousands of families and children in the valley,” said Kathryn Seebold, the Executive Director for Family Advocates.

Besides their Family Strengthening Program that focuses on education and prevention, they also operate the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, program, which provides free legal advocates for children in the foster care system.

“So they advocate for medical, therapy, education, anything that a child might need,” said Seebold.

In the Family Strengthening Program, Brotzman enjoys the opportunity to learn from Family Advocates’ volunteers and other parents.

“Who are the kind of people you’d recommend this program to?” asked Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke.

“Everybody,” said Brotzman.

A crucial part of Family Advocates' work is providing necessary items to families like diapers, baby wipes, backpacks, and school supplies, but they can’t do it alone. That’s where the community comes in!

During Idaho News 6’s Annual Community Baby Shower, you can donate to the nonprofit at your local Albertsons or by donating here.