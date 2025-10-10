Coffee, Community, and Play: Meridian café brews connection for parents and kids

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Kids and cappuccinos don’t usually go hand in hand, but at Café + Play in Meridian, they do. The new coffee shop is serving up more than espresso; it’s offering a sense of community for parents and families looking to connect.

Owner Allison Osborn opened the café in August after years of planning. The idea, she said, was inspired by her own experience as a new mom.

“When I had my first born, I struggled with postpartum depression, and a lot of anxiety and isolation,” Osborn said.

During that difficult period, Osborn and her family visited a play café in Korea, an experience that inspired her to bring the concept home.

“It’s honestly so important in that stage of life to have a community and that support system during those vulnerable seasons,” she said. “Being able to create a space just for that is so special.”

The café blends a traditional coffeehouse with family-friendly features, including an indoor playground, art room, and quiet study areas. Parents can enjoy a latte while their kids play safely nearby, or join them for creative activities.

Visitors say the space stands out.

“This is amazing, it’s like a new concept. She just loves it,” said Jessica, a mom from Star visiting with her husband, Patrick, and their 10-month-old daughter, Bella. “The cleanliness and quality of the toys are above and beyond what we’ve seen at other places,” Patrick added.

While Café + Play caters to young families, Osborn says it’s open to anyone looking for a cozy place to sip, study, or socialize, especially as the weather cools down. The shop also hosts birthday parties and community events, with more plans in the works.

For updates and event details, follow @cafeandplaymeridian on Instagram.