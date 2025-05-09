Civil claim filed against Meridian woman charged in deadly March crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The family of Erma May, the woman killed in a Meridian crash in March, has filed a civil claim against Emily Minow, the driver of the other vehicle. Paul Maurice Brown II, who was not driving but owns the Ford Explorer that Minow was driving, is also listed as a defendant

Minow has been charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter and 3 counts of aggravated DUI, due to causing great bodily harm to three other people in the car.

An amended complaint, filed on Wednesday, states that Minow was operating the vehicle under the influence of meth and/or an intoxicating substance. Her bail is set at $1 million.

The complaint, filed on May 2, demands that Minow face a jury to determine the amount of money that should be awarded to the plaintiffs that will "fairly and reasonably compensate them for injuries and damages."

The plaintiffs include Mays' family members who were also in the vehicle during the accident, including Kevin Juve, Shawna Juve, Kevin Mays, and Kevin Mays, again, acting as a representative for the estate of Erma Mays.