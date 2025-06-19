City of Meridian lays out permanent $5 million/year public safety levy, seeks public feedback

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This coming November, Meridian voters will likely see a proposal for a permanent property tax levy on their ballot.

On Wednesday, the City of Meridian released a statement outlining the proposed levy, which could total $5,018,125.71 annually. Those funds would go towards public safety services, such as funding 13 firefighter positions while increasing police wages, and establishing a City Prosecutor.

If voters pass the levy, assessments would begin on October 1, 2026. The city's current estimate indicates the levy will cost taxpayers $20.11 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value annually.

Based on the feedback, the City will further discuss the opportunity to place a permanent property tax levy on the November 4, 2025, ballot with our City Council.

The City of Meridian cited an increased cost of labor, declining revenue from new builds, and a diminishing General Fund, which has financed much of the public safety services in the past, as the main reasons for the levy.

City officials will host two public meetings at Meridian City Hall to discuss the levy.



June 24, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – Public Hearing #1

July 8, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – Public Hearing #2 and potential City Council action

The hearings will also be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel. Meridian residents may also email comment@meridiancity.org to share their comments.

If the municipality decides to move forward with the levy, Meridian residents will have the final say on election day: November 4, 2025.