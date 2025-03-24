'Chalk the Walk' art washed away following Sunday's protest at West Ada office

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District has reportedly washed away some of the artwork created on Sunday at the "Chalk the Walk" protest, which came about in response to the district telling one of their teachers to remove a sign in her classroom that says "Everyone is Welcome Here."

People of all ages gathered for the event at the West Ada School District office, showing support for Lewis and Clark Middle School teacher Sarah Inama.

RELATED: 'Everyone is welcome all the time'; Locals gather for a Chalk the Walk to show support for Meridian teacher

By Monday morning, however, much of the sidewalk art had been washed away. Several Idaho News 6 viewers said that they saw someone hosing down the sidewalks early Monday morning before school began.

The district says that the artwork was only washed away near doorways or if the artwork contained profanity.