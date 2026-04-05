Bears tight end Colston Loveland gives back to Special Olympics of Idaho flag football athletes

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A routine weekend practice for Special Olympics Idaho athletes turned into an unforgettable moment when Idaho native and NFL tight end Colston Loveland made a surprise appearance.



WATCH: Chicago Bears tight end gives back to Special Olympics athletes

Colston Loveland gives back to Special Olympics athletes

Loveland, who plays for the Chicago Bears, stepped onto the field during a flag football practice—catching athletes off guard as they ran drills, practiced routes and worked on their game.

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“It's honestly cool to get to see the tight end of the Chicago Bears here,” said athlete McKay. “To be able to come out, support Idaho, and just have fun and watch us… Go Bears.”

Athletes said the visit brought energy and excitement to practice, especially as Loveland jumped in to offer tips and encouragement.

“It was great. I like how he was helping,” athlete Joe Eden said.

Many players on the team compete on both offense and defense, balancing multiple roles on the field. With Loveland’s guidance, they added a few pro-level insights to their playbook.

Loveland said giving back to athletes in his home state continues to motivate him.

“I’m impressed. They are very talented,” Loveland said. “They’re an inspiration to me and many others. To see them come out here and do this and enjoy it… it really warms your heart and it motivates me.”

For Idaho News 6 viewers, Loveland’s journey is a familiar one—from a standout at Gooding High School to a first-round NFL Draft pick. But despite his success at the professional level, he has maintained strong ties to Idaho and continues supporting Special Olympics programs.

RELATED | Colston Loveland is Gooding's hometown hero

As part of the visit, Loveland also surprised athletes with new cleats—helping ensure they’re ready to compete at the next level.

“You know, a lot of them don't really have cleats or don't have nice cleats,” Loveland said. “So we gotta get them right if they're gonna be out here playing for Team Idaho.”

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The athletes are currently preparing for the Special Olympics USA Games in June, where they will compete in Minnesota alongside thousands of athletes from across the country.

Before wrapping up practice, Loveland gathered the team for a final message of encouragement.

“Continue to keep doing what you guys love,” he said. “Don’t let anyone tell you anything different. There is going to be a way to do whatever you want to do as long as you're passionate about it.”

When asked what he took away from the experience, McKay kept it simple:

“Listen to my coach, have fun… and go to Minnesota and get that gold.”

You can help the flag football team travel to the USA games. Click here to learn how!