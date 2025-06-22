Barricaded suspect who drove against traffic on I-84 arrested in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — At approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, a deputy with the Ada County Sheriff's Office attempted to execute a traffic stop on a black Dodge Ram truck near S. Seabreeze Way and W. Lake Hazel Road in Boise.

When the deputy attempted to pull the driver over, the person refused, and a chase ensued throughout nearby neighborhoods.

Officers later identified the driver as 43-year-old Timothy Steinnon. Steinnon is the subject of two active felony no-bond warrants as a result of failing to appear in court. He is also connected to a separate aggravated battery incident just last week.

During a prolonged chase, the suspect decided to drive in the opposite direction of traffic on I-84.

Due to public safety concerns, deputies "terminated the pursuit." He would ultimately drive west seven miles in the eastbound lanes of I-84.

Steinnon later exited the interstate and drove through a fence near Top Golf at the Eagle Road exit.

Sometime thereafter, his vehicle was discovered in the Rolling Hill Drive area of Meridian. Initial reports led authorities to believe that Steinnon may be armed; as a result, they issued a "Code Red," shelter-in-place order for the public's safety.

A resident in the area later alerted authorities to the suspect's presence in an "outbuilding" on their property.

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team were then deployed to end the standoff.

"After a period of negotiation, Steinnon exited the structure and was taken into custody without further incident," stated an Ada County Sheriff's Office release.

Timothy Steinnon has since been charged with Fleeing & Eluding, Resisting & Obstructing, and Unlawful Entry. He also faces the additional charges for failing to appear in court, as well as Aggravated Battery and False Imprisonment charges from a separate case.

Additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.