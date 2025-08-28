Amphitheater opens in South Meridian near library at Pinnacle

MERIDIAN, Idaho — South Meridian continues to grow, and a new amphitheater is opening up to give neighbors a closer space to enjoy summer concerts or street markets.

“We saw this online, and it was too good to be true, and then we came here, and it was too good to be true, and we got it anyway,” said Austin, a Meridian resident.

Meridian resident Austin and his partner live just steps away from the new amphitheater near Lake Hazel and Locust Grove roads.

He and other residents I spoke with say the walkability of the neighborhood is key.

“Just being able to walk around the neighborhood and whatnot is just really nice, felt like home,” said Austin, a Meridian resident.

The new amphitheater is being called the SO|ME District AMP, and at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, Neighbors and community leaders came together to celebrate.

“We can do concerts here, maybe some theater, even some private events,” said Jon Wardle, the President of Development at Brighton Corporation.

Developers with Brighton Corporation say hundreds of residents are within walking distance to the venue and library at Pinnacle they sponsored. They also funded road infrastructure for these neighborhoods and helped open the Gem Prep school.

Even as Meridian grows, City leaders say the new venue space could reduce traffic on roads, keeping South Meridian residents in their neighborhood to enjoy summer concerts and street markets.

“If people don’t want to go somewhere else and park, it’s really easy access to walk, to bike,” said Councilmember Anne Little Roberts.

She represents this South Meridian neighborhood, and she says feedback for this new venue next to the library at Pinnacle and Discovery Park space has been positive.

“Meridian is a community, and it’s those things that make that community feel,” said Councilmember Little Roberts.

Neighbors I spoke to off camera say all this neighborhood needs now is some more dining options.

The SO|ME District holds a market on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month through October 22. Next summer, they hope to host the market every week.