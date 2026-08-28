11-year-old Meridian girl remains in critical condition after motorhome crash on Teton Pass

MERIDIAN, Idaho — An 11-year-old Meridian girl remains in critical condition after a motorhome crash on Teton Pass earlier this month.

Neeka's family was traveling through Teton Pass when they lost control of their motorhome, which crashed and collapsed on top of her. She was flown to Salt Lake City, where she remains in the pediatric ICU.

WATCH | What you can do to help Neeka and her family—

The Meridian community rallies around 11 year old girl in ICU

Samantha Osborn, a close friend of the family, said the community response has been immediate and overwhelming.

"My initial reaction was emotion, and then it was, what are we gonna need to do? How are we gonna need to help you and jump into that supporter role for them," Osborn said.

Donations have been pouring into a GoFundMe, and neighbors are organizing a birthday card drop-off ahead of Neeka's 12th birthday this weekend.

"She's so just happy and full of life," Osborn said.

If you'd like to support Neeka and her family, you can find their GoFundMe linked here.

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