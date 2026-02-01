MCCALL, Idaho — Laughter, cheers, and the sound of skates cutting across the ice filled the Manchester Ice and Events Center Saturday morning as kids and adults with special needs experienced ice skating in a whole new way.

Boise State University Hockey Club teamed up with Courageous Kids Climbing during the McCall Winter Carnival to host an adaptive skating event designed to make the ice accessible for everyone. With specialized equipment and hands-on support from collegiate hockey players, participants of all abilities were able to skate, play hockey, and enjoy time on the ice.

WATCH | Adaptive ice skating at the McCall Winter Carnival—

Boise State Hockey, Courageous Kids Climbing bring inclusive ice skating to McCall Winter Carnival

Players from both Boise State and the University of Idaho, across state rivals, put competition aside to focus on creating an inclusive and welcoming environment.

“Just to see a smile on everyone’s face is so awesome,” said DJ Gralenski, a senior and assistant captain for the Boise State Hockey Club.

Courageous Kids Climbing is an Idaho-based organization known for helping kids and adults with special needs scale rock walls. For this event, volunteers swapped climbing harnesses for ice skates, continuing their mission of expanding access to recreational experiences.

“How cool is it that you get to skate with a hockey player?” said Jeff Riechmann, who runs Courageous Kids Climbing. “The players get a lot out of it too. It reminds them that they were once those little kids who looked up to hockey players. Now they get a chance to give back — it’s a real win-win.”

Boise State sophomore and left wing Nuallan Crawford was paired with Benson, an energetic young fan of the Broncos. Crawford pushed Benson in his wheelchair around the rink as the two bonded over music and hockey.

“We just hit it off right away,” Crawford said. “He was yelling ‘Let’s go Broncos!’."

Crawford said the experience was one he won’t soon forget.

“You don’t always get opportunities like that,” he said. “I’m super grateful.”

Players say the adaptive skating event is something they look forward to each year — a chance to give back to the community and be part of a day filled with joy.

“It’s always a blast having the University of Idaho here, too,” Gralenski added. “It’s about giving back and making it a day these kids will remember.”

The adaptive skating event was one of many family-friendly activities offered during the McCall Winter Carnival, highlighting the spirit of inclusion, community, and connection at the heart of the annual celebration.