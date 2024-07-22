Hot, anxious, difficult night for those displaced by the Durkee Fire in Eastern Oregon

On Wednesday, July 17 a lightning strike started flames in eastern Oregon, and the fire has continued to spread through the area.

The Durkee Fire, burning 5 miles southwest of Durkee, now covers 173,758 acres in east Oregon after two extremely active fire days over the weekend according to Durkee and Cow Valley Fires Information.

The fire is currently 0% contained as over 550 personnel from fire crews work to attack the flames on the ground and in the air.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I’m Senior Reporter Roland Beres in Malheur County at the Malheur County Fairgrounds where the Red Cross set up a shelter and numerous people displaced by the Durkee Fire spent the night right here.

When fire is raging, there’s nothing more disconcerting than a knock on the door.

“It wasn’t a knock it was a pound pound pound pound I have a dachschund and he went nuts and opened the door and “get out now leave now this minute leave.”

Vicky Cannon was one of many near Huntington Oregon forced to run for their lives in the face of the 116 thousand acre Durkee Fire.

And it’s hard to run — or drive — when you can’t see.

“I had never seen so much smoke on the freeway. Cars that you could see on the freeway you could no longer see. And we were bumper to bumper all the way here,” said Cannon.

Here, is the Red Cross shelter set up at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

The Red Cross taking care of weary evacuees.

“it’s very stressful to have the folks that public safety people knock on your door and say hey you need to evacuate. They were very stressed out and confused when they got here,” said Jennifer Bivert with the Red Cross.

Many slept in their cars, others on air conditioned cots inside.

Temperatures overnight stayed in the 80s.

And the shelter will likely be needed a while longer thanks to continued stormy weather.

The Red Cross says they’ll be there every step of the way.

“it’s a good thing to be able to help folks we’re glad we’re prepared and we have everything we need everyone is tired all of our volunteers are working really hard but this is what they love to do, they love to help people. “ said Bivert.

The Red Cross is prepared to help anyone who’s evacuated for as long as that help is needed. If you can donate to the Red Cross now is the time to do it. Donations stay in the local area. In Malheur county, I’m Roland Beres sr. reporter, Idaho news six.

