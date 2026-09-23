Bicyclist hit on I-84 near Idaho-Oregon border, one lane closed

A vehicle hit a bicycle on I-84 near the Idaho-Oregon border Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said troopers responded to a reported injury crash near milepost 377 around 12:44 p.m.

The agency said it does not yet have confirmation on how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

One westbound lane remains closed in the area, according to TripCheck. Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.