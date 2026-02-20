Ontario School District reaches $20M settlement in welding class burn lawsuit, attorney says

ONTARIO, Idaho — The Ontario School District has reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a student who suffered severe burns while using a plasma cutting torch in a high school welding class, according to court records.

A notice filed Feb. 13 in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon shows the case is settling and the agreement is still being finalized. However, an attorney representing the student confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the settlement totals $20 million.

The lawsuit was filed by the student’s mother on behalf of her daughter, who attended Ontario High School and was enrolled in a Welding Level 1 class during the 2024-2025 school year.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Feb. 25, 2025, while the student was receiving instruction on how to use a plasma cutting torch— an industrial tool capable of reaching temperatures of up to 40,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The lawsuit alleges that the protective clothing provided to students in the welding class was “worn, tattered, and essentially unusable,” and that both school staff and the district were aware of the condition of the equipment.

Court records state the student was not required or instructed to wear proper protective clothing, such as a fire-resistant welding jacket, while operating the plasma cutting torch.

The complaint also alleges that sparks from the torch ignited the student’s clothing, causing her upper body to become engulfed in flames. She ran outside in an attempt to extinguish the fire, and several minutes passed before the flames were put out.

The student was transported to the hospital and suffered second- and third-degree burns to approximately 31% of her body, primarily affecting her chest, back, arms, and neck, according to the filing.

The lawsuit names the Ontario School District, the principal of Ontario High School, and the welding teacher as defendants.

The complaint alleges the district and school staff failed to provide adequate protective equipment, failed to suspend or cancel classes until proper safety gear was available, and allowed students to participate in an inherently dangerous activity without sufficient safeguards

The lawsuit claims the district was negligent and also violated the student’s civil rights, arguing her constitutional right to be protected from physical harm while at school was violated.

Once the settlement is completed, attorneys for the plaintiff indicated they will file a notice of voluntary dismissal and requested additional time for that process, according to the filing.