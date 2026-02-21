Ontario house fire kills two dogs; cause under investigation

ONTARIO, Oregon — Authorities are investigating the cause of an Ontario house fire that killed two dogs on the afternoon of February 20.

At roughly 1:50 p.m., Ontario Fire & Rescue was notified of a house fire at 748 SW 4th Street. As emergency responders were headed to the residence, dispatch alerted them that all occupants in the house had evacuated.

Crews arrived to find the house in flames, coming from what seemed to be the basement of the building. Residents let fire crews know that four dogs were still inside the house.

Additional crews arrived just before 2:00 p.m. to aid in ventilating and searching the house.

Firefighters were able to remove all four dogs from the house, but unfortunately, two of the dogs died as a result of smoke inhalation.

No occupants or firefighters were injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Eleven firefighters were dispatched to the fire, and Ontario Police, Treasure Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Power assisted in the operation.