One dead following fire near Ontario

ONTARIO, Oregon — Investigations are underway, as one person is dead following a fire involving multiple RVs near Ontario on Wednesday morning.

Ontario Fire & Rescue says their units were dispatched around 8:15 a.m. to 22nd Avenue, which is outside city limits and lacks fire hydrants. The Malheur County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the area is an encampment known as "The Flats."

When crews arrived, Ontario Fire & Rescue says two RVs and a utility trailer were fully involved in flames, while another RV and a single-family residence were partially involved with flames.

Several explosions also happened because of propane bottles in the area.

Ontario Fire & Rescue says Payette, Vale, Fruitland and Parma all assisted at the scene.

Malheur County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, with the help of Oregon State Police and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.

No first responders were hurt.