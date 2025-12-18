I-84 closes from Ontario to Pendleton amid icy roads and crashed vehicles

ONTARIO, Oregon — A large section of Interstate-84 is closed from Ontario to Pendleton, Oregon, as winter weather has caused multiple vehicles to spin out or crash along the roadway.

Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation have reported observing many semi trucks without chains.

A chain restriction is currently in place along I-84.

"If you must travel today, please make sure that you and your vehicle are prepared. Use Tripcheck.com to view what locations and directions of I-84 and other local highways are impacted. You can also view current chain restrictions and weather alerts. Click or tap into blue and white circles for weather/chain alerts." - Oregon Department of Transportation

Officials suggest travelers wait out the closure instead of opting to find a different route via local highways.