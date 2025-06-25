Human-caused fire burns over 200 acres near popular hot spring

ADRIAN, Oregon — Authorities are investigating a wildfire that was sparked in the early morning hours near Snively Hot Springs Recreation Site on June 24.

According to a release from the Vale District Bureau of Land Management, crews with Vale BLM were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the site of the blaze, and by 3:35 a.m. The fire had grown to encompass approximately 200 acres.

Shortly after noon, the forward progression of the fire was stopped.

At the time of this writing, the fire just outside Adrian, Oregon, is 25% contained and has burned 231 acres of land.

Adrian Rural Fire Protection District and Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association assisted in the firefighting efforts. A total of 4 engines were deployed to the site, along with a bulldozer, 6 aircraft, as well as one rappel team.

A team of firefighters will monitor the fire's perimeter overnight.

Bureau of Land Management

The BLM, Oregon State Police, and the Office of the State Fire Marshall determined that the wildfire was human-caused.

Anyone with information about the fire should call 541-473-6361.

Authorities would also like to use this incident to remind the camping public to always fully extinguish campfires and never use fireworks on public land.