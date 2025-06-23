Man arrested after sparking wildfire via illegal fireworks near Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — A man is in custody after his fireworks sparked a grass fire south of Kuna near the junction of S. Swan Falls and W. Victory Lane.

The use of fireworks in the undesignated area is prohibited by law. The arrested man faces multiple charges, including arson.

"Lighting fireworks of any type on public lands will result in prosecution to the fullest extent of the law" - Kuna Rural Fire District

The Kuna Rural Fire District wants to use this incident to remind the general public that the surrounding desert landscape is highly susceptible to wildfires.

In Idaho, lighting fireworks on public lands is illegal. Aerial fireworks, including bottle rockets, mortars, and roman candles, are also illegal in the Gem State. However, it's legal to buy aerial fireworks. To comply with the law, retailers must make consumers sign an affidavit that states they will not light the aerial fireworks within the State of Idaho.